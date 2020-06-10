All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14843 Robinson Street

14843 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

14843 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, and two car garage with garage door opener. The basement provides all the storage you need. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs with a half bath on the main floor. LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Yard care, snow removal, and trash included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com
No Voucher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14843 Robinson Street have any available units?
14843 Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14843 Robinson Street have?
Some of 14843 Robinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14843 Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
14843 Robinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14843 Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 14843 Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14843 Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 14843 Robinson Street does offer parking.
Does 14843 Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14843 Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14843 Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 14843 Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 14843 Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 14843 Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14843 Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14843 Robinson Street has units with dishwashers.
