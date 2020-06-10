14843 Robinson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex, in the Heatherwood Subdivision and Blue Valley School district. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. The plan features tile floor and granite counter tops in kitchen, updated interior, and two car garage with garage door opener. The basement provides all the storage you need. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstairs with a half bath on the main floor. LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. Yard care, snow removal, and trash included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com

No Voucher