Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:55 PM

12919 Ballentine Street

12919 Ballentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12919 Ballentine Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

Gorgeous Home in Blue Valley School District! Hardwoods thru-out main level. Separate formal dining room and living room. Sun room off kitchen and overlooking private yard and patio slab. Updated kitchen with granite counters, newer cabinetry, custom tile, & pantry. Fantastic master bedroom w/sitting room & incredible master bath featuring standing tub, double vanity, enormous walk-in closet, cedar closet, and custom walk-in shower. Laundry on 2nd level!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12919 Ballentine Street have any available units?
12919 Ballentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12919 Ballentine Street have?
Some of 12919 Ballentine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12919 Ballentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
12919 Ballentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12919 Ballentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12919 Ballentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 12919 Ballentine Street offer parking?
No, 12919 Ballentine Street does not offer parking.
Does 12919 Ballentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12919 Ballentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12919 Ballentine Street have a pool?
No, 12919 Ballentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 12919 Ballentine Street have accessible units?
No, 12919 Ballentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12919 Ballentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12919 Ballentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

