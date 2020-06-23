All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 12059 Wedd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
12059 Wedd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12059 Wedd St

12059 Wedd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12059 Wedd Street, Overland Park, KS 66213
Nottingham Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12059 Wedd St Available 01/01/19 -

(RLNE4271915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12059 Wedd St have any available units?
12059 Wedd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 12059 Wedd St currently offering any rent specials?
12059 Wedd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12059 Wedd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12059 Wedd St is pet friendly.
Does 12059 Wedd St offer parking?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not offer parking.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12059 Wedd St have a pool?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have a pool.
Does 12059 Wedd St have accessible units?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City