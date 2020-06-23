Rent Calculator
12059 Wedd St
12059 Wedd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12059 Wedd Street, Overland Park, KS 66213
Nottingham Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12059 Wedd St Available 01/01/19 -
(RLNE4271915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12059 Wedd St have any available units?
12059 Wedd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 12059 Wedd St currently offering any rent specials?
12059 Wedd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12059 Wedd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12059 Wedd St is pet friendly.
Does 12059 Wedd St offer parking?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not offer parking.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12059 Wedd St have a pool?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have a pool.
Does 12059 Wedd St have accessible units?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12059 Wedd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12059 Wedd St does not have units with air conditioning.
