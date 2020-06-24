All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 12020 Goodman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
12020 Goodman Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

12020 Goodman Street

12020 Goodman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12020 Goodman Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4799370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Goodman Street have any available units?
12020 Goodman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 12020 Goodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Goodman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Goodman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Goodman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 12020 Goodman Street offer parking?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not offer parking.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have a pool?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have accessible units?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City