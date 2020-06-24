Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12020 Goodman Street
12020 Goodman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12020 Goodman Street, Overland Park, KS 66213
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4799370)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12020 Goodman Street have any available units?
12020 Goodman Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 12020 Goodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Goodman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Goodman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12020 Goodman Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Overland Park
.
Does 12020 Goodman Street offer parking?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not offer parking.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have a pool?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have accessible units?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Goodman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Goodman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
