Overland Park, KS
11568 Earnshaw Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11568 Earnshaw Street

11568 Earnshaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

11568 Earnshaw Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,604 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11568 Earnshaw Street have any available units?
11568 Earnshaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11568 Earnshaw Street have?
Some of 11568 Earnshaw Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11568 Earnshaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
11568 Earnshaw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11568 Earnshaw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11568 Earnshaw Street is pet friendly.
Does 11568 Earnshaw Street offer parking?
Yes, 11568 Earnshaw Street does offer parking.
Does 11568 Earnshaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11568 Earnshaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11568 Earnshaw Street have a pool?
No, 11568 Earnshaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 11568 Earnshaw Street have accessible units?
No, 11568 Earnshaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11568 Earnshaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11568 Earnshaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
