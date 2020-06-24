Amenities

This home sit just off I-435 and Metcalf Ave, just behind Summercrest park. The park has a small lake, walking trails and play area for children.



11304 Marty Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 Beautiful 2 Story Colonial Home just a walk from Summercrest Park. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath beauty. Main level includes formal dining room, formal living room, great room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors.Upstairs you can enjoy a huge master suite with double walk-in closets and vanity. 3 other bedrooms and one full bath also upstairs. Extra bonus room in the basement with carpet. Beautiful fenced backyard with wood deck, basketball patio, and playset.



