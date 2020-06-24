All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019

11304 Marty Street

11304 Marty Street · No Longer Available
Location

11304 Marty Street, Overland Park, KS 66210
Summercrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home sit just off I-435 and Metcalf Ave, just behind Summercrest park. The park has a small lake, walking trails and play area for children.

11304 Marty Street, Overland Park, KS 66212 Beautiful 2 Story Colonial Home just a walk from Summercrest Park. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath beauty. Main level includes formal dining room, formal living room, great room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors.Upstairs you can enjoy a huge master suite with double walk-in closets and vanity. 3 other bedrooms and one full bath also upstairs. Extra bonus room in the basement with carpet. Beautiful fenced backyard with wood deck, basketball patio, and playset.

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link at www.adastrarealty.com to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app on our website, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. The appointment times listed on our website are the ONLY availability for that home/agent. The appointments are 'open' and could include several people, please don't let this discourage you! Hope to see you soon!

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 per adult and require a credit and background check. Application fees are non-refundable. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Marty Street have any available units?
11304 Marty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Marty Street have?
Some of 11304 Marty Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Marty Street currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Marty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Marty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 Marty Street is pet friendly.
Does 11304 Marty Street offer parking?
Yes, 11304 Marty Street offers parking.
Does 11304 Marty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Marty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Marty Street have a pool?
No, 11304 Marty Street does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Marty Street have accessible units?
No, 11304 Marty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Marty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 Marty Street does not have units with dishwashers.

