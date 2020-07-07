11217 Benson St

Amenities
#1 District in Kansas - Blue Valley Schools!! Close to Johnston County Community College, highways and main amenities. Easy commute to KC. Convenient location on a quiet street.
ABOUT HOME (No Pets Allowed)
- The main level features lots of space, very lighted, including very nice paneling in the family room, spacious eat-in area, formal living and dining room area.
- The second floor has lots of light and large bedrooms. Walk-in closets!
- 2 Car Garage
- Plenty of storage in Basement
- Finally, the backyard is quiet, spacious with a freshly stained deck and cement patio area and plenty of room for friends and family to enjoy!
RECENT ADDITIONS
- Freshly painted, new fixtures and recently landscaped.
- Brand New Energy Efficient Windows. Save on GAS and Electric Bills!
- Brand New Stainless Steel Electric Range
- Brand New Stainless Steel Over-the-top Microwave
- Brand New Carpets
- Brand New Storm Door
- New Energy Efficient Air Conditioners
- Brand New Blinds
(RLNE5726337)