Overland Park, KS
11217 Benson St
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

11217 Benson St

11217 Benson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Benson Street, Overland Park, KS 66210
Shannon Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
#1 District in Kansas - Blue Valley Schools!! Close to Johnston County Community College, highways and main amenities. Easy commute to KC. Convenient location on a quiet street.

ABOUT HOME (No Pets Allowed)
- The main level features lots of space, very lighted, including very nice paneling in the family room, spacious eat-in area, formal living and dining room area.
- The second floor has lots of light and large bedrooms. Walk-in closets!
- 2 Car Garage
- Plenty of storage in Basement
- Finally, the backyard is quiet, spacious with a freshly stained deck and cement patio area and plenty of room for friends and family to enjoy!

RECENT ADDITIONS
- Freshly painted, new fixtures and recently landscaped.
- Brand New Energy Efficient Windows. Save on GAS and Electric Bills!
- Brand New Stainless Steel Electric Range
- Brand New Stainless Steel Over-the-top Microwave
- Brand New Carpets
- Brand New Storm Door
- New Energy Efficient Air Conditioners
- Brand New Blinds

(RLNE5726337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

