11217 Benson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

#1 District in Kansas - Blue Valley Schools!! Close to Johnston County Community College, highways and main amenities. Easy commute to KC. Convenient location on a quiet street.



ABOUT HOME (No Pets Allowed)

- The main level features lots of space, very lighted, including very nice paneling in the family room, spacious eat-in area, formal living and dining room area.

- The second floor has lots of light and large bedrooms. Walk-in closets!

- 2 Car Garage

- Plenty of storage in Basement

- Finally, the backyard is quiet, spacious with a freshly stained deck and cement patio area and plenty of room for friends and family to enjoy!



RECENT ADDITIONS

- Freshly painted, new fixtures and recently landscaped.

- Brand New Energy Efficient Windows. Save on GAS and Electric Bills!

- Brand New Stainless Steel Electric Range

- Brand New Stainless Steel Over-the-top Microwave

- Brand New Carpets

- Brand New Storm Door

- New Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

- Brand New Blinds



(RLNE5726337)