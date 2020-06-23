10916 W 115th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Prime location Overland Park rental - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in the heart of Overland Park near College and Nieman. Close access to 69 Highway and I-435. Home is in the Blue Valley School District. Indian Valley Elementary, Oxford Middle and BV Northwest High School.



Approximately 1500 sq ft of living space with an unfinished basement. Large unfenced back yard with deck. All kitchen appliances provided, main floor laundry.

Available February 5th



Rent is $1500 with a $1500 security deposit. Sorry, we cannot accommodate section 8.



Pets allowed with a $500 Non-Refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month per pet.



(RLNE4684624)