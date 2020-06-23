All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

10916 W 115th St

10916 West 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10916 West 115th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Prime location Overland Park rental - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in the heart of Overland Park near College and Nieman. Close access to 69 Highway and I-435. Home is in the Blue Valley School District. Indian Valley Elementary, Oxford Middle and BV Northwest High School.

Approximately 1500 sq ft of living space with an unfinished basement. Large unfenced back yard with deck. All kitchen appliances provided, main floor laundry.
Available February 5th

Rent is $1500 with a $1500 security deposit. Sorry, we cannot accommodate section 8.

Pets allowed with a $500 Non-Refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month per pet.

(RLNE4684624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 W 115th St have any available units?
10916 W 115th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 10916 W 115th St currently offering any rent specials?
10916 W 115th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 W 115th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 W 115th St is pet friendly.
Does 10916 W 115th St offer parking?
Yes, 10916 W 115th St offers parking.
Does 10916 W 115th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 W 115th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 W 115th St have a pool?
No, 10916 W 115th St does not have a pool.
Does 10916 W 115th St have accessible units?
No, 10916 W 115th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 W 115th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10916 W 115th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10916 W 115th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10916 W 115th St does not have units with air conditioning.
