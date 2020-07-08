Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10911 Rosehill Road
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
10911 Rosehill Road, Overland Park, KS 66210
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have any available units?
10911 Rosehill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 10911 Rosehill Road currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Rosehill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Rosehill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Rosehill Road is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road offer parking?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not offer parking.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have a pool?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not have a pool.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have accessible units?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10911 Rosehill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10911 Rosehill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
