10720 W 88th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

3 Bed, 3 Bath Newly remodeled - Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer sink faucet. It is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. Hallway bath and master bathroom is newly remodeled with a new double sink vanity, walk in closet and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and attached single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.

Lawn Mowing is provided at no cost

No Pets Allowed



24 Month Lease - $1500

12 Month Lease - $1550



(RLNE4352363)