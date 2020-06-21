All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

10720 W 88th Terrace

10720 West 88th Terrace · (913) 256-8470
Location

10720 West 88th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10720 W 88th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 3 Bath Newly remodeled - Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Finished Basement - remodeled 3 Bedroom home with finished basement. Newer carpet, newer vinyl flooring, newer paint, newer sink faucet. It is updated with modern brush nickel finished fixtures and hardware throughout the home. Hallway bath and master bathroom is newly remodeled with a new double sink vanity, walk in closet and refinished master shower. Nice size fenced backyard and attached single car garage. Quiet neighborhood with elementary school across the street and a park next door. Great place to play and live. Quick access to 87th St., 69 hwy, 35 hwy & 435 hwy.
Lawn Mowing is provided at no cost
No Pets Allowed

24 Month Lease - $1500
12 Month Lease - $1550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4352363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 W 88th Terrace have any available units?
10720 W 88th Terrace has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 W 88th Terrace have?
Some of 10720 W 88th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 W 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10720 W 88th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 W 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10720 W 88th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 10720 W 88th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10720 W 88th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 10720 W 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 W 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 W 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10720 W 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10720 W 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10720 W 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 W 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 W 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
