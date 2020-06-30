Rent Calculator
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10420 Garnett Street
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10420 Garnett Street
10420 Garnett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10420 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10420 Garnett Street have any available units?
10420 Garnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
Is 10420 Garnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Garnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Garnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10420 Garnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 10420 Garnett Street offer parking?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not offer parking.
Does 10420 Garnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Garnett Street have a pool?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 10420 Garnett Street have accessible units?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Garnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10420 Garnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10420 Garnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
