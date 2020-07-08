Amenities
10240 Granada Lane Available 12/16/19 {10240} Renovated Home in Cherry Hills+ Hardwoods Throughout + Finished Basement + Fenced Yard! - Gorgeous Remodel!
Step into Sunny & Bright Living Room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, stacked stone fireplace, plus built-ins. Very Open & Side-to-Side Split floorplan showcases hardwood floors throughout.
Custom cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, tiled floor, and pantry closet. Double French-Door walks out onto deck, and overlooks HUGE yard with many trees.
Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms, including master suite with two closets, built-ins, and private bathroom with shower. The other two bedrooms share a large hall bath with tiled floor.
The finished walk-out basement offers very large family room, laundry room, and additional storage area. Home also offers powder bath and mudroom off garage entry level.
Side Entry 2-Car Garage. Fenced Yard.
School District Shawnee Mission
High School SM South
Middle School Indian Woods
Elementary School Brookwood
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4366474)