10240 Granada Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

10240 Granada Lane

10240 Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

10240 Granada Street, Overland Park, KS 66207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
10240 Granada Lane Available 12/16/19 {10240} Renovated Home in Cherry Hills+ Hardwoods Throughout + Finished Basement + Fenced Yard! - Gorgeous Remodel!

Step into Sunny & Bright Living Room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, stacked stone fireplace, plus built-ins. Very Open & Side-to-Side Split floorplan showcases hardwood floors throughout.

Custom cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, tiled floor, and pantry closet. Double French-Door walks out onto deck, and overlooks HUGE yard with many trees.

Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms, including master suite with two closets, built-ins, and private bathroom with shower. The other two bedrooms share a large hall bath with tiled floor.

The finished walk-out basement offers very large family room, laundry room, and additional storage area. Home also offers powder bath and mudroom off garage entry level.

Side Entry 2-Car Garage. Fenced Yard.

School District Shawnee Mission
High School SM South
Middle School Indian Woods
Elementary School Brookwood

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4366474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Granada Lane have any available units?
10240 Granada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10240 Granada Lane have?
Some of 10240 Granada Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Granada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Granada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Granada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Granada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Granada Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Granada Lane offers parking.
Does 10240 Granada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Granada Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Granada Lane have a pool?
No, 10240 Granada Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10240 Granada Lane have accessible units?
No, 10240 Granada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Granada Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10240 Granada Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

