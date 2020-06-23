All apartments in Overland Park
10100 W 97th Terrace
10100 W 97th Terrace

10100 West 97th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10100 West 97th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,878 sf home is located in Overland Park, KS. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 W 97th Terrace have any available units?
10100 W 97th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 W 97th Terrace have?
Some of 10100 W 97th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 W 97th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10100 W 97th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 W 97th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10100 W 97th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10100 W 97th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10100 W 97th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 10100 W 97th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10100 W 97th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 W 97th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10100 W 97th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10100 W 97th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10100 W 97th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 W 97th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10100 W 97th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
