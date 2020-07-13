Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access coffee bar courtyard hot tub lobby online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Lennox of Olathe, a great place you can call home where we take care of your needs. We are conveniently located in the growing community of Olathe, KS close to I-35 & 435 highways. We are within walking distance of retail and grocery shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Choose from our one and two bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and separate dining areas, galley style kitchens or open kitchen with breakfast bar area, microwaves, ceiling fans in bedrooms, walk-in closets, washers and dryers and more! Our apartment community also features a playground, a relaxing pool, pergolas with grilling stations & picnic tables, fitness center, garages, 2 dog parks, ½ mile fitness trail, a Wi-Fi cafe lounge with Starbucks coffee machine, excellent customer focused staff and more! Make your new home at The Lennox of Olathe! For a night on ...