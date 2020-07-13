All apartments in Olathe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Lennox of Olathe

Open Now until 6pm
1890 N Lennox Dr · (913) 228-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS 66061
Ridgeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1710-10C · Avail. Sep 6

$966

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1730-08B · Avail. Jul 28

$986

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1760-06B · Avail. Aug 2

$996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1850-05B · Avail. Aug 15

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1860-24C · Avail. Sep 2

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1770-20B · Avail. Aug 25

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lennox of Olathe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Lennox of Olathe, a great place you can call home where we take care of your needs. We are conveniently located in the growing community of Olathe, KS close to I-35 & 435 highways. We are within walking distance of retail and grocery shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Choose from our one and two bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and separate dining areas, galley style kitchens or open kitchen with breakfast bar area, microwaves, ceiling fans in bedrooms, walk-in closets, washers and dryers and more! Our apartment community also features a playground, a relaxing pool, pergolas with grilling stations & picnic tables, fitness center, garages, 2 dog parks, ½ mile fitness trail, a Wi-Fi cafe lounge with Starbucks coffee machine, excellent customer focused staff and more! Make your new home at The Lennox of Olathe! For a night on ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lennox of Olathe have any available units?
The Lennox of Olathe has 28 units available starting at $966 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lennox of Olathe have?
Some of The Lennox of Olathe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lennox of Olathe currently offering any rent specials?
The Lennox of Olathe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lennox of Olathe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lennox of Olathe is pet friendly.
Does The Lennox of Olathe offer parking?
Yes, The Lennox of Olathe offers parking.
Does The Lennox of Olathe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lennox of Olathe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lennox of Olathe have a pool?
Yes, The Lennox of Olathe has a pool.
Does The Lennox of Olathe have accessible units?
No, The Lennox of Olathe does not have accessible units.
Does The Lennox of Olathe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lennox of Olathe has units with dishwashers.
