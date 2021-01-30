All apartments in Olathe
Last updated January 30 2021 at 10:04 AM
Jefferson on the Lake

12251 S Strang Line Rd · (913) 225-8315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. now

$777

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Mar 23

$802

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 0924 · Avail. now

$841

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0710 · Avail. Feb 27

$907

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. Mar 23

$936

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 1400 · Avail. now

$942

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson on the Lake.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Jefferson on the Lake Apartments in Olathe, Kansas. We offer spacious, newly-renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Our apartments feature a fully-equipped kitchen with all-black electric appliances, wood-style flooring, and private patios or balconies. Once you journey outside your apartment home, you'll enjoy an on-site fitness center to maintain all your fitness goals, a sparkling swimming pool that makes it simple to cool off during the summer heat, and a large dog park to romp in with your furry best friend. And when you need a quick fix, our 24-hour emergency maintenance team will always be at your service to get the job done. Discover the ultimate level of comfort when you become a resident of Jefferson on the Lake Apartments! Call to schedule your personal tour today.

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, water, sewer, trash $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pitbulls
Parking Details: Open lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35, $45/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson on the Lake have any available units?
Jefferson on the Lake has 26 units available starting at $777 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jefferson on the Lake have?
Some of Jefferson on the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson on the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson on the Lake offers parking.
Does Jefferson on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson on the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson on the Lake has a pool.
Does Jefferson on the Lake have accessible units?
No, Jefferson on the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Jefferson on the Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson on the Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson on the Lake has units with air conditioning.
