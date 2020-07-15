All apartments in Olathe
Fieldstone Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Fieldstone Apartments

15528 W 133rd St · (913) 586-2842
Location

15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Two Bed, Two Bath-1

$941

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bed, Two Bath-1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fieldstone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities. Fieldstone Apartments offers charming two and three bedroom apartments featuring spacious living areas, washer/dryer connections, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony that make your apartment a place you'll be excited to call home. Fieldstone Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fully-equipped fitness center, spend time with family at our childrens playground, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. We know youll also love our basketball court, business center, and off-street parking. Take a walkthrough video tour now, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Fieldstone Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 2 bedroom, $400 - 3 bedroom -- (up to one months rent, pending credit approval)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 50 lb. weight limit per pet, breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $30
restrictions: 50 lb. weight limit, breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fieldstone Apartments have any available units?
Fieldstone Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $941 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Fieldstone Apartments have?
Some of Fieldstone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fieldstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fieldstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fieldstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fieldstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Fieldstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fieldstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Fieldstone Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fieldstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fieldstone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
