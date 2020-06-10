All apartments in Olathe
Deerfield

561 North Mur-Len Road · (913) 755-9676
Location

561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 557-306 · Avail. Aug 21

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 559-107 · Avail. Aug 19

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 555-206 · Avail. Aug 18

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
lobby
package receiving
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS

Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need. We are nestled in a park-like atmosphere, but within a short driving distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Community features include a refreshing pool with sun deck, clubhouse, beautifully landscaped grounds, storage spaces, 24-hour emergency maintenance, a clothes care center in each building, professional management and more! Deerfield Apartments was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant - $60 joint application
Deposit: $125 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/mo, Pest Control: $3/mo
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Deerfield Apartments welcome your furry family members! We do have a pet weight limit of 45lbs with a maximum of 2 pets per apartment. A pet monthly fee of $20.00 per pet will be due on the 1st day of each month along with your rent amount. Please see below for breed restrictions. Cats and Mid-sized dogs are Welcome. Maximum 2 pets per apartment home. Deerfield has a 45lb maximum per pet and certain dog breed restrictions may apply. Call for details. The monthly pet rent is $20 per pet per month. Dogs: 1 dog: $150 deposit + $150 non-refundable pet fee=$300 / 2 dogs: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 Declawed Cats: 1 cat: $150 deposit + $150 non-refundable pet fee=$300 / 2 cats: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 Non-declawed Cats: 1 cat: $250 deposit + $250 non-refundable pet fee=$500 / 2 cats: $300 deposit + $300 non-refundable pet fee=$600 Pets under the age of 1: $250 deposit + $250 non-refundable pet fee=$500 PER PET. Combination of Cat & Dog: 1 declawed cat and 1 dog: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 / 1 non-declawed cat and 1 dog: $300 deposit + $300 non-refundable pet fee=$600. All other combinations please ask for details.
Parking Details: Open-parking.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield have any available units?
Deerfield has 5 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does Deerfield have?
Some of Deerfield's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield offers parking.
Does Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Deerfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield has a pool.
Does Deerfield have accessible units?
No, Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
