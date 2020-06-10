Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant - $60 joint application
Deposit: $125 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/mo, Pest Control: $3/mo
restrictions: Deerfield Apartments welcome your furry family members! We do have a pet weight limit of 45lbs with a maximum of 2 pets per apartment. A pet monthly fee of $20.00 per pet will be due on the 1st day of each month along with your rent amount. Please see below for breed restrictions. Cats and Mid-sized dogs are Welcome. Maximum 2 pets per apartment home. Deerfield has a 45lb maximum per pet and certain dog breed restrictions may apply. Call for details. The monthly pet rent is $20 per pet per month. Dogs: 1 dog: $150 deposit + $150 non-refundable pet fee=$300 / 2 dogs: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 Declawed Cats: 1 cat: $150 deposit + $150 non-refundable pet fee=$300 / 2 cats: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 Non-declawed Cats: 1 cat: $250 deposit + $250 non-refundable pet fee=$500 / 2 cats: $300 deposit + $300 non-refundable pet fee=$600 Pets under the age of 1: $250 deposit + $250 non-refundable pet fee=$500 PER PET. Combination of Cat & Dog: 1 declawed cat and 1 dog: $200 deposit + $200 non-refundable pet fee=$400 / 1 non-declawed cat and 1 dog: $300 deposit + $300 non-refundable pet fee=$600. All other combinations please ask for details.