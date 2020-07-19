821 S Lindenwood Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across the street, or relax on your back deck with a view of Indian Creek. The plan also features two living rooms and large single car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday, January 25th from 1pm to 2:30 please stop by and look