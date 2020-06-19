All apartments in Olathe
819 South Grant Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:50 PM

819 South Grant Street

819 South Grant Street · (816) 788-6650
Location

819 South Grant Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westview

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all in Olathe! Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Kitchen features lovely white cabinets, with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Unfinished basement for storage and partially fenced yard for you to enjoy.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 South Grant Street have any available units?
819 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 819 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 South Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 819 South Grant Street offer parking?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 819 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 819 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 South Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 South Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
