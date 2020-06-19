819 South Grant Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all in Olathe! Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Kitchen features lovely white cabinets, with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Unfinished basement for storage and partially fenced yard for you to enjoy.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.