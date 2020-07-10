817 South Grant Street

Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location, close to all in Olathe! Plenty of windows in living room for natural light. Kitchen features lovely white cabinets, with plenty of space for storage and room on counter tops. Unfinished basement Fenced yard and patio for you to enjoy.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.