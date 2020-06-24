All apartments in Olathe
618 E Johnston Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

618 E Johnston Street

618 East Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 East Johnston Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 3 bedroom unit. Open floorplan on main level. New flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that opens to the main living room. Additional living room in the finished basement. Bathrooms fully renovated. Laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood location close to schools, highway access, shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer hookups, rental machines available for $60 per month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated Duplex in great neighborhood. Close to schools, highway access, shopping and restaurants. Two living spaces, brand new kitchens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 E Johnston Street have any available units?
618 E Johnston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 E Johnston Street have?
Some of 618 E Johnston Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 E Johnston Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 E Johnston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 E Johnston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 E Johnston Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 E Johnston Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 E Johnston Street offers parking.
Does 618 E Johnston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 E Johnston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 E Johnston Street have a pool?
No, 618 E Johnston Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 E Johnston Street have accessible units?
No, 618 E Johnston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 E Johnston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 E Johnston Street has units with dishwashers.
