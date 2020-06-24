618 E Johnston Street

Amenities

*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 3 bedroom unit. Open floorplan on main level. New flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances that opens to the main living room. Additional living room in the finished basement. Bathrooms fully renovated. Laundry hook-ups, 1 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Great neighborhood location close to schools, highway access, shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer hookups, rental machines available for $60 per month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

