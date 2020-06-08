All apartments in Olathe
609 E Brier Dr
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

609 E Brier Dr

609 East Brier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 East Brier Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHOWING NOW!! - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/867980?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Enjoy a modern 2 bedroom duplex with split entry. COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! Living room, kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms and one bathroom on main level. Kitchen walks out to nice wood porch in backyard. Finished lower level for family or extra bedroom. Washer/Dryer Hookups in garage area. 1 car garage. Corner Lot with nice backyard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4646305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E Brier Dr have any available units?
609 E Brier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 E Brier Dr have?
Some of 609 E Brier Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 E Brier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
609 E Brier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E Brier Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 E Brier Dr is pet friendly.
Does 609 E Brier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 609 E Brier Dr offers parking.
Does 609 E Brier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 E Brier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E Brier Dr have a pool?
No, 609 E Brier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 609 E Brier Dr have accessible units?
No, 609 E Brier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E Brier Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 E Brier Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
