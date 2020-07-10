All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 North Walker Lane

513 N Walker Ln · No Longer Available
Location

513 N Walker Ln, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
513 N Walker Ln
Olathe, KS 66061-3336
3 bed/ 2 bath with bonus room
$1200/month

This home is newly updated and move in ready! Fresh paint, new carpet, updates everywhere! A must see today. Spilt level with finished basement room plus large utility room, fenced in back yard and two car garage. It pretty much has it all. Schedule a self showing today!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 2/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 North Walker Lane have any available units?
513 North Walker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 North Walker Lane have?
Some of 513 North Walker Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 North Walker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
513 North Walker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 North Walker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 North Walker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 513 North Walker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 513 North Walker Lane offers parking.
Does 513 North Walker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 North Walker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 North Walker Lane have a pool?
No, 513 North Walker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 513 North Walker Lane have accessible units?
No, 513 North Walker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 513 North Walker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 North Walker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

