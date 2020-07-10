513 North Walker Lane

Amenities

513 N Walker Ln

Olathe, KS 66061-3336

3 bed/ 2 bath with bonus room

$1200/month



This home is newly updated and move in ready! Fresh paint, new carpet, updates everywhere! A must see today. Spilt level with finished basement room plus large utility room, fenced in back yard and two car garage. It pretty much has it all. Schedule a self showing today!



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 2/28/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.