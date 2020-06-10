All apartments in Olathe
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

406 N Olathe View Rd

406 North Olathe View Road · No Longer Available
Location

406 North Olathe View Road, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
406 N. Olathe View Rd
Olathe KS 66061
3 bed/2.5 bath
$1695/month

Super cute and clean! This one won't last long! Get in line today!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. visit http://www.adastrarealty.com/kansas-city-homes-for-rent#ad/1023108 for the most up to date information, application requirements, pictures and processes. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N Olathe View Rd have any available units?
406 N Olathe View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 N Olathe View Rd have?
Some of 406 N Olathe View Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N Olathe View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
406 N Olathe View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N Olathe View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 N Olathe View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 406 N Olathe View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 406 N Olathe View Rd offers parking.
Does 406 N Olathe View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 N Olathe View Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N Olathe View Rd have a pool?
No, 406 N Olathe View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 406 N Olathe View Rd have accessible units?
No, 406 N Olathe View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N Olathe View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 N Olathe View Rd has units with dishwashers.

