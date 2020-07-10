318 N Ferrel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 14th!



*Sycamore A Floor Plan



Welcome home to Prairie Haven. All of our Prairie Haven Duplexes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School.



Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.



Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.



Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.



Please note, applicable floor plans and interior/exterior colors will vary by unit.



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.

https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy



For more information or to fill out an application please visit our website:

https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-duplexes