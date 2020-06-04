All apartments in Olathe
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

282 N Ferrel St

282 North Ferrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

282 North Ferrel Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d100499084 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 23rd! *Maple Floor Plan All of our Prairie Haven Town Homes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional $150 Refundable Pet Deposit per pet. Monthly pet rent is based on the full grown weight of the animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information on this community or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-duplexes#4236e412-9394-4232-a213-7dbc5529491a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

