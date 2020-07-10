276 N Hedge Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71afb0f09f ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL OCTOBER 1st! *Hickory Floor Plan Location, Community and Quality Living. Welcome home to Prairie Haven. All of our Prairie Haven Townhomes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School. These stunning town homes feature spacious floor plans that are sure to please the whole family! Upon entry you will be greeted with the gorgeous living room and large windows with plenty of natural light. Your formal dining room that overlooks the living room is perfect for entertaining. Fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and range. Just off the kitchen is the hearth room with fireplace and access to the balcony. In addition, located off the kitchen you have access to the half bath and access that leads to single car garage and basement. Two large bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom.The master bedroom features a spacious attached master bath with tub, shower, vanity, and walk-in closet. Convenient laundry room is located in the hallway. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-townhomes