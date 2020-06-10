2646 W. Catalpa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2066e6a095 ---- Welcome to this beautiful Olathe property with all the features and many upgrades you have been looking for! Located in a quiet and established neighborhood, this home features over 2400 square fee of living space. The kitchen is wonderful and has ample hardwood cabinetry, including glass cabinet doors, newer appliances with large double refrigerator, and a peninsula counter top making this space perfect for any cooking project! The adjacent dining room offers a cozy space right under the upper level loft and also opens to the deck that extends over the back yard. The living room is huge, and offers large windows, and gas fireplace with an attractive white enamel surround. The master bedroom is expansive and complete with master bath, walk-in closet, and ample room for any layout. There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms which include a shared bath, and ample closet space. Excellent location near schools parks and trails. Easy commute to any south or east metro location. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: None Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. $500 per pet deposit Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompanykansascity.com/pdf/screening-guidlines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.