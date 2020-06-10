All apartments in Olathe
2646 W. Catalpa Street

2646 West Catalpa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2646 West Catalpa Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful Olathe property with all the features and many upgrades you have been looking for! Located in a quiet and established neighborhood, this home features over 2400 square fee of living space. The kitchen is wonderful and has ample hardwood cabinetry, including glass cabinet doors, newer appliances with large double refrigerator, and a peninsula counter top making this space perfect for any cooking project! The adjacent dining room offers a cozy space right under the upper level loft and also opens to the deck that extends over the back yard. The living room is huge, and offers large windows, and gas fireplace with an attractive white enamel surround. The master bedroom is expansive and complete with master bath, walk-in closet, and ample room for any layout. There are 3 additional good sized bedrooms which include a shared bath, and ample closet space. Excellent location near schools parks and trails. Easy commute to any south or east metro location. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: None Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. $500 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have any available units?
2646 W. Catalpa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have?
Some of 2646 W. Catalpa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 W. Catalpa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 W. Catalpa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 W. Catalpa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 W. Catalpa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street offer parking?
No, 2646 W. Catalpa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 W. Catalpa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have a pool?
No, 2646 W. Catalpa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 W. Catalpa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 W. Catalpa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 W. Catalpa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

