Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
236 N Blake St
236 North Blake Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
236 North Blake Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Mahaffie
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2-bedroom home in downtown Olathe. Just north of Santa Fe, a few blocks west of Ridgeview, this home provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 236 N Blake St have any available units?
236 N Blake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Olathe, KS
.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Olathe Rent Report
.
Is 236 N Blake St currently offering any rent specials?
236 N Blake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 N Blake St pet-friendly?
No, 236 N Blake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Olathe
.
Does 236 N Blake St offer parking?
No, 236 N Blake St does not offer parking.
Does 236 N Blake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 N Blake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 N Blake St have a pool?
No, 236 N Blake St does not have a pool.
Does 236 N Blake St have accessible units?
No, 236 N Blake St does not have accessible units.
Does 236 N Blake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 N Blake St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 N Blake St have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 N Blake St does not have units with air conditioning.
