All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1

22165 W 124th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22165 W 124th Ter, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07501320f5 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MARCH 14th!

*Parkview A Floor Plan - Interior Unit

Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and granite counter tops. Large windows bring in plentiful natural light.

3 Bedroom 2-Story Units:

Lower Level:
Two car garage, boot bench off garage, Dining Room, Kitchen with pantry and Granite counter tops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level.

Upper Level:
Vaulted Master Bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet, 2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with walk-in closets, full hall bath, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and linen closet.

Please note that exterior and interior colors will vary by unit.

This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please call us or visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have any available units?
22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have?
Some of 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 currently offering any rent specials?
22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 is pet friendly.
Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 offer parking?
Yes, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 does offer parking.
Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have a pool?
Yes, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 has a pool.
Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have accessible units?
No, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22165 W 124th Ter - Building #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City