22140 W 125th Ter - Building #7

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly volleyball court

*CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 1st!

Additional Parkview townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list.



*Parkview C Floor Plan



Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and granite counter tops. Large windows bring in plentiful natural light.



Our Parkview C properties feature a highly desirable floor plan with the master bedroom on the first floor!



Lower Level:

Single car garage, dining Room, kitchen with pantry and granite counter tops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, large great room with coat closet and half bath, master bedroom with private master bath and master closet and utility closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level.



Upper Level:

2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with private bathrooms and walk-in closets, bonus walk-in closet at the top of the stairs.



Please note that exterior and interior colors will vary by unit.



This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities.



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.

https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy



https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes