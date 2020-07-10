All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10

21992 W 125th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21992 W 125th Ter, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/573e96a09a ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 23rd! *Parkview A Floor Plan - Exterior Lot Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and granite counter tops. Large windows bring in plentiful natural light. 3 Bedroom 2-Story Units: Lower Level: Two car garage, boot bench off garage, Dining Room, Kitchen with pantry and Granite counter tops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level. Upper Level: Vaulted Master Bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet, 2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with walk-in closets, full hall bath, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and linen closet. Please note that exterior and interior colors will vary by unit. This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please call us or visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have any available units?
21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have?
Some of 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 currently offering any rent specials?
21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 is pet friendly.
Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 offer parking?
Yes, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 offers parking.
Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have a pool?
Yes, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 has a pool.
Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have accessible units?
No, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21992 W 125th Pl. Building #10 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City