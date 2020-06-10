All apartments in Olathe
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10
21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10

21991 W 125th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

21991 W 125th Ter, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edbb87006d ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 13th! *Additional Parkview townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list. *Parkview A Floor Plan - Wrap Around Porch Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and granite counter tops. Large windows bring in plentiful natural light. 3 Bedroom 2-Story Units: Lower Level: Two car garage, boot bench off garage, Dining Room, Kitchen with pantry and Granite counter tops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level. Upper Level: Vaulted Master Bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet, 2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with walk-in closets, full hall bath, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and linen closet. Please note that exterior and interior colors will vary by unit. This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please call us or visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have any available units?
21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have?
Some of 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 currently offering any rent specials?
21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 is pet friendly.
Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 offer parking?
Yes, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 offers parking.
Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have a pool?
Yes, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 has a pool.
Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have accessible units?
No, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21991 W 125th Ter. Building #10 has units with dishwashers.

