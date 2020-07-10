All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

21971 W 125th Ct. Building #14

21971 West 125th Court · No Longer Available
Location

21971 West 125th Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f052b480b3 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL UNTIL NOVEMBER 15th! *Parkview A Floor Plan *We do have additional Parkview townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list Our Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St in Olathe. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions. These spacious town homes offer beautiful wood composite flooring on the main level. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and granite counter tops. Large windows bring in plentiful natural light. 3 Bedroom 2-Story Units: Lower Level: Two car garage, boot bench off garage, Dining Room, Kitchen with pantry and Granite counter tops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level. Upper Level: Vaulted Master Bedroom with private master bath and walk-in closet, 2 secondary vaulted bedrooms with walk-in closets, full hall bath, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and linen closet. Please note that exterior and interior colors will vary by unit. This Brand New community will offer many amenities once complete including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and bbq stations. See below for more information on upcoming amenities. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please call us or visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes

