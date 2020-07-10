All apartments in Olathe
21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13
21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13

21944 West 125th Court · No Longer Available
Location

21944 West 125th Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8da31607f ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 26th! *Parkview B Floor Plan Our gorgeous Parkview community is located off K-7 & Harold St. Private drive with easy highway access in all directions! Parkview B Floor Plan - Two Bedroom, Two & Half Baths with a Single Car Garage. Lower Level: Single car garage with coat closet, Kitchen with pantry and Granite countertops, dishwasher, range and garbage disposal, Dining Room, Large Great room with coat closet and half bath. Composite wood plank flooring throughout lower level Upper Level: 2 Vaulted Master Bedroom Suites with private baths and walk-in closets, walk-in laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Once completed the Parkview community will offer many amenities including a large swimming pool, playground, volleyball court, 3 miles of walking trails and a BBQ stations. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/parkview-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have any available units?
21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have?
Some of 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 currently offering any rent specials?
21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 is pet friendly.
Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 offer parking?
Yes, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 offers parking.
Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have a pool?
Yes, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 has a pool.
Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have accessible units?
No, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21944 W 125th Ct. Building #13 has units with dishwashers.

