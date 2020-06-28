All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 21790 West 123rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
21790 West 123rd Terrace
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:24 PM

21790 West 123rd Terrace

21790 123rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

21790 123rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour here:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/964481?source=marketingThank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.comUpscale and almost new townhouse living! You will get TWO private master bedrooms with upstairs laundry area right in between! Each suite has its own bathroom and wonderful closet space. Fantastic kitchen opens to living room with fireplace that makes a perfect entertaining or family space. The beautiful deck overlooks the wonderful, tree lined view. Comforting entryway and half bath on main level. Unfinished basement with walkout to grassy backyard. 1 car garage. We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have any available units?
21790 West 123rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have?
Some of 21790 West 123rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21790 West 123rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21790 West 123rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21790 West 123rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 21790 West 123rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 21790 West 123rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21790 West 123rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 21790 West 123rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21790 West 123rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21790 West 123rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 21790 West 123rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City