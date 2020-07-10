All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2134 W Forest Dr

2134 West Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2134 West Forest Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a02b7440b8 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL NOVEMBER 18th *Sycamore A Floor Plan Modern Conveniences & Entertainment, All Within Your Reach. All of our Persimmon Pointe Duplexes are located off of 131st and Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North of the brand new Olathe West High School. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly. No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/persimmon-pointe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 W Forest Dr have any available units?
2134 W Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 W Forest Dr have?
Some of 2134 W Forest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 W Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2134 W Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 W Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 W Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2134 W Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2134 W Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 2134 W Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 W Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 W Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 2134 W Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2134 W Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2134 W Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 W Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 W Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.

