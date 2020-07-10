All apartments in Olathe
213 N Ferrel St

213 North Ferrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

213 North Ferrel Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/806b14507e ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 26th! *Three Bedroom Dogwood Floor Plan All of our Prairie Haven Town Homes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School. Looking for your next home sweet home? Look no further than the Prairie Haven town homes. The Dogwood floor plan offers a modern, open concept floor plan. Gorgeous granite counter tops highlight the airy kitchen. Large bedrooms and roomy bathrooms make this town home unparalleled! Lower level offers a private Bedroom and bathroom. Main Level includes Kitchen with granite counter tops, dining room and living room. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, secondary bedroom with good size closets, hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information on this community or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N Ferrel St have any available units?
213 N Ferrel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 N Ferrel St have?
Some of 213 N Ferrel St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 N Ferrel St currently offering any rent specials?
213 N Ferrel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N Ferrel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 N Ferrel St is pet friendly.
Does 213 N Ferrel St offer parking?
Yes, 213 N Ferrel St offers parking.
Does 213 N Ferrel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N Ferrel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N Ferrel St have a pool?
No, 213 N Ferrel St does not have a pool.
Does 213 N Ferrel St have accessible units?
No, 213 N Ferrel St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N Ferrel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 N Ferrel St does not have units with dishwashers.

