209 N Ferrel St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 14th!



*Dogwood Floor Plan



All of our Prairie Haven Town Homes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School. Looking for your next home sweet home? Look no further than the Prairie Haven town homes. The Dogwood floor plan offers a modern, open concept floor plan. Gorgeous granite counter tops highlight the airy kitchen. Large bedrooms and roomy bathrooms make this town home unparalleled!



Lower level offers a private Bedroom and bathroom. Main Level includes Kitchen with granite counter tops, dining room and living room.



Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, secondary bedroom with good size closets, hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.



Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.

https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy



For more information on this community or to fill out an application, please visit our website:

https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-townhomes