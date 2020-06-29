Rent Calculator
Home
Olathe, KS
2016 E Cedar St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
2016 E Cedar St
2016 East Cedar Street
No Longer Available
Location
2016 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Olathe Property - Property Id: 295689
Beautiful property with a large basement and a car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295689
Property Id 295689
(RLNE5839471)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 E Cedar St have any available units?
2016 E Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Olathe, KS
.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Olathe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2016 E Cedar St have?
Some of 2016 E Cedar St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2016 E Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
2016 E Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 E Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 E Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 2016 E Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 2016 E Cedar St offers parking.
Does 2016 E Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 E Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 E Cedar St have a pool?
No, 2016 E Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 2016 E Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 2016 E Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 E Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 E Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
