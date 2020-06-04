All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane

2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,779 sf home is located in Olathe, KS. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have any available units?
2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have?
Some of 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 East Sheridan Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City