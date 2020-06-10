All apartments in Olathe
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1913 W Surrey St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1913 W Surrey St

1913 West Surrey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1913 West Surrey Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a08d8f8018 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 14th!

*Sycamore B Floor Plan

Welcome home to Prairie Haven. All of our Prairie Haven Duplexes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, applicable floor plans and interior/exterior colors will vary by unit.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.

For more information or to fill out an application please visit our website:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 W Surrey St have any available units?
1913 W Surrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 W Surrey St have?
Some of 1913 W Surrey St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 W Surrey St currently offering any rent specials?
1913 W Surrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 W Surrey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 W Surrey St is pet friendly.
Does 1913 W Surrey St offer parking?
Yes, 1913 W Surrey St offers parking.
Does 1913 W Surrey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 W Surrey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 W Surrey St have a pool?
No, 1913 W Surrey St does not have a pool.
Does 1913 W Surrey St have accessible units?
No, 1913 W Surrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 W Surrey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 W Surrey St has units with dishwashers.

