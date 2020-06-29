All apartments in Olathe
18752 West 165th Terrace

18752 West 165th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18752 West 165th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great Jackson floorplan by Bickimer Construction! Kitchen has a large island with granite countertops! Huge pantry and a great mudroom with a boot bench. Large base and casing throughout main floor and upstairs hallway. Upper level laundry with great tile in addition to tile in all baths. Large master suite and walk in closets throughout. Don't forget to check out the covered porch!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18752 West 165th Terrace have any available units?
18752 West 165th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 18752 West 165th Terrace have?
Some of 18752 West 165th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18752 West 165th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18752 West 165th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18752 West 165th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 18752 West 165th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 18752 West 165th Terrace offer parking?
No, 18752 West 165th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 18752 West 165th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18752 West 165th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18752 West 165th Terrace have a pool?
No, 18752 West 165th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18752 West 165th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18752 West 165th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18752 West 165th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18752 West 165th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

