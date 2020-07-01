All apartments in Olathe
17723 West 159th Terrace

17723 West 159th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17723 West 159th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Perfection in Palisade Park! Hardwoods throughout main level. Updated kitchen opens to cozy great room w/ custom floating barnwood shelves. Formal living & dining room. Master suite with huge closet separate tub and shower. Generous secondary bedrooms with private bath and jack and jill bath. 2nd floor laundry room! Basement with barn door to office and huge rec room! Walk to Award winning Olathe Schools. Hurry to check this one out!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17723 West 159th Terrace have any available units?
17723 West 159th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 17723 West 159th Terrace have?
Some of 17723 West 159th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17723 West 159th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17723 West 159th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17723 West 159th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17723 West 159th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17723 West 159th Terrace offer parking?
No, 17723 West 159th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 17723 West 159th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17723 West 159th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17723 West 159th Terrace have a pool?
No, 17723 West 159th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 17723 West 159th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17723 West 159th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17723 West 159th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17723 West 159th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

