Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:39 AM

1716 East Cedar Street

1716 East Cedar Street · (913) 800-4582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1716 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527334?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

PICTURES COMING SOON!! Google Fiber available!! Hardwood floors and a lovely back patio in this spacious 2 bedroom townhome!! Each unit has washer and dryer hookups in their basement. Tenants pays electric and gas only, trash and water included in the rent!! Such a great value, awesome location don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1716 East Cedar Street have any available units?
1716 East Cedar Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 East Cedar Street have?
Some of 1716 East Cedar Street's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 East Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 East Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 East Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 East Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1716 East Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1716 East Cedar Street does offer parking.
Does 1716 East Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 East Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 East Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 1716 East Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1716 East Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 East Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 East Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 East Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

