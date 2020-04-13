All apartments in Olathe
16398 W 156th Ter
16398 W 156th Ter

16398 West 156th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

16398 West 156th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Arlington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
16398 W 156th Ter Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Olathe Home-AVAILABLE EARLY MAY!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527568?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This house is on a cul-de-sac and backs to greenspace & pool. Finished lower level with family room, 4th non-conforming bedroom, 1/2 bath and laundry. Sunny great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, open to kitchen. Large deck & covered patio, fenced & treed Backyard! New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and tile floors in all bathrooms

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4765045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16398 W 156th Ter have any available units?
16398 W 156th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16398 W 156th Ter have?
Some of 16398 W 156th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16398 W 156th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
16398 W 156th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16398 W 156th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 16398 W 156th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 16398 W 156th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 16398 W 156th Ter offers parking.
Does 16398 W 156th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16398 W 156th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16398 W 156th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 16398 W 156th Ter has a pool.
Does 16398 W 156th Ter have accessible units?
No, 16398 W 156th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 16398 W 156th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 16398 W 156th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
