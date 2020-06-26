All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 16371 W 157th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
16371 W 157th St
Last updated June 14 2019 at 5:34 PM

16371 W 157th St

16371 W 157th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16371 W 157th St, Olathe, KS 66062
Arlington Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard . The home features carpet throughout, a large finished family room in the basement and high ceilings with an over sized window in the master bedroom. Available 8-15, rent is $2045 per month, 2045 security deposit, one time $157 admin fee, and $7 monthly reporting/processing fee. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16371 W 157th St have any available units?
16371 W 157th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16371 W 157th St have?
Some of 16371 W 157th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16371 W 157th St currently offering any rent specials?
16371 W 157th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16371 W 157th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16371 W 157th St is pet friendly.
Does 16371 W 157th St offer parking?
Yes, 16371 W 157th St offers parking.
Does 16371 W 157th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16371 W 157th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16371 W 157th St have a pool?
No, 16371 W 157th St does not have a pool.
Does 16371 W 157th St have accessible units?
No, 16371 W 157th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16371 W 157th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16371 W 157th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City