16371 W 157th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard . The home features carpet throughout, a large finished family room in the basement and high ceilings with an over sized window in the master bedroom. Available 8-15, rent is $2045 per month, 2045 security deposit, one time $157 admin fee, and $7 monthly reporting/processing fee. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.