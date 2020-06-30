All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1614 E Cedar Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1614 E Cedar Pl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1614 E Cedar Pl

1614 East Cedar Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1614 East Cedar Place, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Olathe Duplex-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1133808?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex with huge living room, nice eat-in kitchen with appliances. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space with built in desk. 2nd floor has 2 good sized bedrooms, and one full bath. Finished basement has 3rd bedroom and full bathroom as well as storage and washer/dryer hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities, as well as yard care.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5331905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have any available units?
1614 E Cedar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1614 E Cedar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E Cedar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E Cedar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 E Cedar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1614 E Cedar Pl offers parking.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 E Cedar Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have a pool?
No, 1614 E Cedar Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have accessible units?
No, 1614 E Cedar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 E Cedar Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 E Cedar Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 E Cedar Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City