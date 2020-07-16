All apartments in Olathe
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:41 AM

15924 West 149th Terrace

15924 West 149th Terrace · (636) 306-3491
Location

15924 West 149th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2409 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This 2 story has been beautifully remodeled from top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Updated flooring throughout. Home features a formal dining room, formal living room/ office, great room, open eat-in kitchen, basement, and so much more! Large garage for lots of storage space.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 West 149th Terrace have any available units?
15924 West 149th Terrace has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15924 West 149th Terrace have?
Some of 15924 West 149th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 West 149th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15924 West 149th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 West 149th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 15924 West 149th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 15924 West 149th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 15924 West 149th Terrace offers parking.
Does 15924 West 149th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15924 West 149th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 West 149th Terrace have a pool?
No, 15924 West 149th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15924 West 149th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15924 West 149th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 West 149th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15924 West 149th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
