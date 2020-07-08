All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 15883 West 157th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
15883 West 157th Terrace
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:30 AM

15883 West 157th Terrace

15883 West 157th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15883 West 157th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful and sits on a private cul-de-sac lot! SO many updates: Kitchen features designer backsplash, tile floors, and pantry. Family room with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and decorative fireplace. Includes eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated private master bath. Walk out lower level has second family room, full bathroom and office or non-conforming 4th bedroom! Backyard includes deck overlooking private yard, great for entertaining.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15883 West 157th Terrace have any available units?
15883 West 157th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15883 West 157th Terrace have?
Some of 15883 West 157th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15883 West 157th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15883 West 157th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15883 West 157th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 15883 West 157th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 15883 West 157th Terrace offer parking?
No, 15883 West 157th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 15883 West 157th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15883 West 157th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15883 West 157th Terrace have a pool?
No, 15883 West 157th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15883 West 157th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15883 West 157th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15883 West 157th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15883 West 157th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City